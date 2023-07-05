Pittsburgh Weather: Heat and poor air quality return to the area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The heat is set to return today with highs sitting near 90 degrees.

Somewhere in our area is likely going to hit the 90-degree mark with Wheeling and Morgantown obviously the most likely to hit the 90s.

Unlike on June 30, the lone 90-degree day so far this year, humidity levels are high right now with dew points parked well into the 60s.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

This means it is going to be tough for your body to cool down through the process of sweat evaporating off of your skin. Days like today can be tough to feel comfortable and we have a second day of near 90-degree weather heading our way on Thursday too.

The heat won't make it to the weekend with a cool front sliding through on Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Air quality alerts in the area. KDKA Weather Center

Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s with highs on Saturday in the mid 80s.

While there is a chance for rain on Saturday the chance looks very low at this time.

Sunday highs right now are expected to just hit the low 80s due to a solid rain chance in the morning.

We should be back in the mid-80s for highs by Tuesday.

7-day forecast, July 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

