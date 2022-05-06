Pittsburgh Weather: Flooding concerns, heavy winds expected Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Friday is a First Alert weather day because of the threat for flooding.

Streams and creeks are starting to rise with up to 1.5" of rainfall that has already fallen. We'll continue to watch for more rain up to an additional 2" through the rest of the night.

The biggest issue Friday is flooding, but there is a slight risk for isolated strong to severe storms south of I-70 Friday evening with damaging winds and hail possible.

A flood advisory is in place for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh through Tuesday afternoon. The river will continue to rise through Sunday afternoon, and is projected to crest at 21.1 feet. Then it'll lower slowly by Tuesday. Action stage is considered 18 feet.



The area of low pressure will continue to bring more scattered heavy downpours late Friday evening and overnight. Lows will stay mild near 50 degrees.

Wind gusts will pick up near 25 mph through Saturday, and rain will come to an end during the evening as low pressure exits the region and high pressure builds in from the west. Highs Saturday will be below normal only in the mid 50s.

Clouds will decrease overnight Saturday, bringing lows slightly below normal in the mid 40s before highs return near normal to the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine for Mother's Day!

We stay nice and dry through much of next week with sunny skies and a warmup with temperatures back near 70 Monday, mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and then we flirt with the 80s for the end of the week!

