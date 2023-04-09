Pittsburgh Weather: Easter Sunday looking sunny and warm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy Easter! Clouds have finally cleared from the area, and we're in for a whole lot of sunshine!

Grab a light jacket or cardigan for this morning as you head out, then the sun will warm us up to around 60º by the afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

So if your egg hunts are around lunchtime, we'll be in the low to mid-50s! Thankfully the eggs should stay dry since we haven't had rain for a few days, and we're not expecting any for several days.

High pressure will continue to dominate all across the east coast all week long. This means lots of sunshine each day, and the warmth will continue to build up.

We're looking at the mid-60s Monday, then the 70s return Tuesday and Wednesday. It only gets warmer with highs topping off in the 80s Thursday through Saturday. Here are some of the record highs we'll have to watch out for later this week:

April 12 - 84º (2001)

April 13 - 84º (1941)

April 14 - 86 (1883)

April 15 - 85º (1883)

April 16 - 86º (2002)

It'll be a while before we see any rain chances. The next best chance appears to be Sunday into Monday of the following week. This is unusual to have a lack of rain during the month of April. So you may have to manually water the newly planted gardens or run the sprinklers for the next week!

Call Blind Melon, because there's No Rain KDKA Weather Center

Pollen will still continue to be a huge nuisance this week thanks to the dry weather. So that will be on the high side all week long with the tree pollens being the top allergens. So don't forget the allergy meds and tissues because lots of sneezing is expected!

7-day forecast - April 9, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!