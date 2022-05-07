Pittsburgh Weather: Dry and sunny weather on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have a couple of flood warnings that will expire at 8 p.m. if they are not canceled earlier and everything continues to subside now that the heavy rain is gone.

Pittsburgh recorded an impressive 2.32" of rain for the storm total Friday into early Saturday and many areas had anywhere from 1" to even 3" of rain!

Drizzle/showers will pester us through mid to late evening before we finally dry out late evening and stay sunny and dry all week!

Temperatures tonight will be cool in the 40s and Mother's Day will be cooler than normal in the lower 60s (but sunny!)

Temperatures start to climb nicely Monday into the upper 60s and we'll hit the 70s on our way to the lower 80s by the end of the week!

