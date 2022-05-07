Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Pittsburgh Weather: Dry and sunny weather on the way

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/7)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/7) 03:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have a couple of flood warnings that will expire at 8 p.m. if they are not canceled earlier and everything continues to subside now that the heavy rain is gone.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Pittsburgh recorded an impressive 2.32" of rain for the storm total Friday into early Saturday and many areas had anywhere from 1" to even 3" of rain!

rain-totals-new.png
KDKA Weather Center

Drizzle/showers will pester us through mid to late evening before we finally dry out late evening and stay sunny and dry all week! 

Temperatures tonight will be cool in the 40s and Mother's Day will be cooler than normal in the lower 60s (but sunny!)

Temperatures start to climb nicely Monday into the upper 60s and we'll hit the 70s on our way to the lower 80s by the end of the week!

7-day-forecast-pittsburgh-interactive.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on May 7, 2022 / 6:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.