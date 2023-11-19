Pittsburgh Weather: Dry and sunny Sunday, next rain chance comes on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be another sunny and seasonal day with highs likely hitting the low 50s.

Morning temperatures are also near their norm for this time of the year. I have Pittsburgh hitting 53 for today's high. Noon temperatures should be in the upper 40s. Wind will be light, coming in out of the north at around 5mph.

Looking ahead, Monday highs are likely going to be a couple of degrees colder than today with data showing our highs hitting the upper 40s with cloudy skies returning.

Winds will switch to the south by noon and that's where they will be through Tuesday with our next rain expected. At this point, it looks like Tuesday will start off wet with rain arriving around 6 in the morning sticking around through the rest of the morning, and coming to an end in the evening hours.

Rain totals of a half inch to three-quarters of an inch should again be expected. Highs on Tuesday will be near 50.

If you remember yesterday I was very consistent in saying that confidence in Thanksgiving rain was low. It's once again looking like Thanksgiving Day will be dry. Temperatures will be in the mild range for this time of the year with highs hitting the mid-40s and morning lows likely being reached just before midnight at around 31.

After Tuesday's rain, the next precip chance comes on Sunday evening at this point.

