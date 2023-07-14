Pittsburgh Weather: Downpours and scattered flooding still possible this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While not a severe chance, sun-driven instability will lead to a couple of isolated to scattered storm cells to rapidly developing and firing this afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Each cell will race to the east due to strong upper-level winds that will also help increase instability due to lift. Frequent lightning and brief but heavy downpours should be expected with any cell you see heading your way.

Due to rain totals from Thursday, there will also be a flooding risk that will be localized to places immediately surrounding the downpours.

Temperature trend throughout the day - July 14, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

While there is a chance for rain, similar to yesterday most of your day will be dry and actually pretty pleasant. Highs today should hit the mid-80s, down from the 87 we hit yesterday. Dew points will be in the mid to low 60s so humidity levels will be in the moderate to moderately high range.

Morning temperatures are in the upper 60s. Noon temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy all day long and the peak chance for rain occurs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. tonight.

Conditions for Matchbox 20 at Star Lake tonight KDKA Weather Center

I do want to quickly mention this week's new drought maps that came out yesterday morning.

Once again we see improvements with both 'moderate drought' and 'abnormally dry' areas shrinking from week to week.

With another decent chance for rain coming in on Saturday I expect maps will continue to see improvement or remain pretty much the same from this week to next week.

7-day forecast: July 14, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!