Pittsburgh Weather: Damp conditions remain as upper low continues to turn near area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain and storms will be possible today.

While most places will likely see well below a tenth of an inch if model data is to be believed, some places will see significantly more rain than that.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

There's also a low "isolated" storm chance for today with strong straight-line wind the main concern.

The peak for severe weather will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

While this is the peak time, the chance for severe weather is still on the low side overall with us being in the level one (out of five) 'marginal' range according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Looking at the forecast, I have us hitting the upper 70s today but it will be dependent on how much rain we get and how long the rain sticks around.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

If we see rain through the afternoon we may struggle just to get back to the mid-70s.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s. Looking ahead, highs continue to hit the mid-70s through Tuesday with morning lows near 60 degrees.

The rain chance is scattered for Sunday for now and more isolated on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

A cool, for this time of the year, airmass moves in for the end of the week with highs only being near 70 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

7-day forecast: September 9, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!