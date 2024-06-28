Pittsburgh Weather: Comfortable conditions today ahead of storm chances tomorrow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today's weather conditions in the Pittsburgh area will be comfortable, but more storms are coming.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day due to strong storms. Wind and tornados are the main threat.

Aware: The National Weather Service confirmed four tornados from Wednesday night. There is a possibility that we see an additional tornado being confirmed today.

Another stormy day is coming on Saturday with strong gusty wind and tornados the biggest concern for the day. As of Friday morning, we are under a slight (level two out of five with five being the highest) risk of severe weather. Severe weather chances will peak in the afternoon hours as a line of strong storms sweeps through. Ahead of the line we may see individual cells spinning in from the south-west. Any storms ahead of the line will bring a chance for large hail and potentially even a tornado. The biggest issue as the line of storms sweeps through will be strong straight-line winds along with quick tornadic spin-ups.

KDKA Weather Center

Tornados are also hard to forecast. It's not like rain where you know where its going to be and how much you can expect to see. With tornados, the data points at the risk for tornados developing. That 'risk' is higher than normal for our area on Saturday. When it comes to the data, everything is screaming that we will see an environment primed for tornado development. The significant tornado parameter number from the NAM 3k peaks above 6 just north of Pittsburgh. STP starts at 0 and any values less than 1 means there is little chance for tornado development. 3-5 is looked at as high. At the peak time tomorrow, numbers of above 5 are concerning. We are asking everyone to please be weather-aware. There's no way of knowing if anyone at all will be impacted by a tornado tomorrow, but the data is pointing to there at least being a moderately high risk.

Today is looking fantastic. Highs should be in the mid-80s. I have noon temperatures around 80°. Skies should be mostly sunny this afternoon with winds out of the southwest at 5-10mph.

Saturday's high should hit the mid 80s. There will be some rain around before the main line arrives after 2p. Rain will be the heaviest up along I-80. Line of storms should move through Pittsburgh around 5p, but could be as late as 8p.

Temperatures cool down a little heading into next week with highs near 80 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

I have July 4th seeing a high of 88°.

