Pittsburgh Weather: Cold air settles in, staying for most of the workweek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today's morning temperatures will drop to the mid-30s in Pittsburgh, with some places dipping to around 30 degrees

Today: Cold with mostly cloudy skies and some drizzle around this afternoon

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope, unless the significantly colder weather is FAWD worthy.

Aware: Watches, warnings, and advisories have been posted due to forecast cold temperatures on Tuesday morning….

The cold weather continues today with the worst being felt on Tuesday morning.

We do have some breaks in cloud cover along with a light wind causing minor wind chills out there. Please don't forget the jacket heading out the door.

The reason for our continued cold this week will be an upper low that will be located over Toronto over the next several days. It will keep a cold, for this time of the year, air mass in place along with a low rain chance. The rain chances do go up as we are heading into the weekend.

For today, the rain chance is just a drizzle chance, with the highest chance for precipitation occurring as kids are getting out of school and folks are heading home during the evening commute. Winds won't be very strong this morning but will pick up this afternoon. I have afternoon winds at 10-17 mph coming in out of the west-northwest.

The National Weather Service Office issued a smorgasbord of warnings, watches, and advisories concerning both this morning and Tuesday morning temperatures.

Temperatures will drop to the mid to low 30s. Clear skies should aid in allowing our coldest morning of the week. I hope those furnaces are still lit and that you have a plan for those early-season plants you've put into the ground. You'll need it.

Beyond Tuesday, I have wake-up temperatures in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday as well before we start to warm up this weekend.

With the warm-up will also come increased rain chances.

I have rain chances up on Thursday night with the best chance for rain occurring on Friday and Sunday.

