Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy skies on Thursday, more rain moves in this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today won't be too different from yesterday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected through the day.

We did start off with rain on Wednesday morning, and we will have a chance for some isolated showers around 8 p.m. Most of the rain holds off until Friday and Saturday with some big rain totals forecast.

I have dropped Pittsburgh's forecast high for today to 68 degrees. Clouds hanging in is the reason for the dip in temperatures today from the 70 I had been forecasting for today's high. Morning lows will be near 50 with noon temperatures right around 60°. I have the 3 p.m. "kids getting out of school" forecast temperature in the mid-60s.

Isolated rain could arrive as soon as this evening, but would be light.

Most rain holds off until Friday morning with rain showers ramping up for the morning commute before thinning out as we head into the afternoon. Rain showers will ramp back up as the sun is going down with fairly heavy rain possible Friday night into Saturday night.

I have rain continuing through at least 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon now. Rain could linger into the evening hours.

Looking ahead at weekend temperatures, Friday's high temperature will be in the mid-60s with morning lows in the mid-50s.

Saturday highs will be in the upper 50s with morning lows all the way down in the 40s. Mother's Day is looking dry and pleasant with highs in the mid-70s.

