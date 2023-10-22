Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy and cool Sunday leads to first frost of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Keep those sweaters handy today! Most of today will be stuck in the 40s with highs possibly touching the 50s.

If you have any outdoor plans, it's not looking too bad since there's only a small chance for some light showers/sprinkles under mostly cloudy skies. In fact, if you were looking to get some foliage pictures in, we're experiencing our peak color at the moment and cloudy skies make for the best photos!

There will be frost developing tonight since temperatures will fall into the low and mid-30s. There will be widespread frost across the region.

A freeze watch is also in place for the morning hours in case some areas dip below 32°. Any sensitive vegetation should either be covered or brought inside tonight!

Frost forecast for the overnight and early morning hours. KDKA Weather Center

This is why we have declared a First Alert for Monday morning, just for the likelihood of frost/freeze impacting the growing season.

This is running about a couple of weeks behind for the season.

Starting tonight, skies turn partly to mostly sunny with little to no rain chances.

Conditions throughout the day - Oct. 22, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Highs eventually return back into the low 70s by Tuesday and last for the rest of the week!

There might be a few isolated showers Thursday through Saturday, but we're looking pretty dry until the weekend.

7-day forecast: October 22, 2023

