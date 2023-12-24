Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve brings warm temperatures, morning rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Merry Christmas Eve! Today will be mostly cloudy and warm, with highs in the low 50s.

Daily average High: 39° Low: 25°

Sunrise: 7:42 a.m. Sunset: 4:59 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Scattered showers start Monday night then last through Thursday; a switch to snow by Friday

There are still some leftover morning showers, but it should clear up by this afternoon. At least it will be decent weather-wise for any holiday travelers. Overnight, as Santa is rolling into town, lows bottom out in the upper 30s to the lower 40s under cloudy skies. So, those gifts will remain dry as he's dropping them off!

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Christmas will be very warm! We're forecasting 60 degrees, which could make it the seventh warmest Christmas on record. If we hit 58° in Pittsburgh, we will tie for the 10th warmest Christmas on record. The skies will be mostly cloudy with no rain! If Santa leaves you any fun toys under the tree, you can play with them outside in the afternoon! You can also ditch the jacket.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Widespread rain will start to move in tonight and last through Thursday as our next system rolls through. The heaviest of the rain will move through Wednesday.

Rain totals over those few days could be between a half-inch to an inch. Cold air will start to move in late Thursday into Friday, which will switch over some of the rain into snow.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Snow showers linger Friday, but that cold air won't leave us by the end of the year. New Year's Eve weekend is looking chilly, with highs in the 30s and overnight temperatures in the 20s.

So as we're ringing in 2024, we're going to need the extra layers!

KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos