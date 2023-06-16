Pittsburgh Weather: Best chance for rain today happens before 5

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I hear that Taylor Swift is magical playing in the rain…. I don't think you'll get to see it first-hand tonight if you are one of the lucky few heading down to Acrisure Stadium to see her perform.

While I can't rule out a passing shower, the best rain chance for the day came to an end around 6:00 this morning.

I expect we will see scattered off-and-on rain showers now through around 5 p.m. with just an isolated rain chance after that. Highs today will be near 70 degrees.

Temperatures over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

No guarantee that we will hit 70°, but I think it is more likely that we hit 71° than that we fail to hit 70° altogether. Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s in most places. Rain totals through 4 a.m. are right around a half inch from this event.

Today's rain totals - June 16, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, there isn't a lot of rain expected for the next week after today's rain.

The next chance for rain (and it is low) comes on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will also start to tick up again with highs hitting the mid-70s on Saturday and being near 80 on Father's Day.

I have highs hitting the mid-80s on Monday & Tuesday with temperatures down to near 80 on Wednesday.

Smoky skies will be possible on Saturday but air quality should not be impacted too much.

Wildfires from Saskatoon are now the culprit of our hazy skies.

7-day forecast: June 16, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

