Pittsburgh Weather: Arctic air staying in place all week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Arctic air has arrived, and despite our sunshine today, it was cold.

Daily average High: 36° Low: 21°

Sunrise: 7:43 a.m. Sunset: 5:17 p.m.

ALERT: None for now. We're watching to see if any wind chill advisories will be posted throughout the week.

AWARE: Very cold this week with a few single-digit morning temps, with wind chills near or just below zero.

Temperatures will continue to slide tonight down to 11 and even a few single digits north and into the Laurel Highlands by Monday morning. Wind chills will range from near or just below zero in some spots tomorrow morning to single digits.

We'll stay quiet through the day, but snow showers arrive by mid-evening, and we'll see another inch or so of snow across much of the area Monday night into Tuesday afternoon. Areas along I-80 and into the Laurel Highlands could see an additional two to four inches of accumulation by later Tuesday.

The Steelers vs. Bills game will see snow showers and a temperature of 18 degrees with wind chill near zero. The winter storm warning for the Buffalo region expires early Monday morning, and snow will start to taper through the day.

Here at home, our cold air will bring the lowest temps of the season so far, and we won't get above the freezing mark until late next weekend or early the following week! Bundle up and stay safe!

