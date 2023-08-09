Pittsburgh Weather: Another fantastic day with highs in the mid-80s and low rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is still uncertainty on when exactly rain arrives overnight with a wide model spread of arrival times.

The easy answer - it will be raining during the morning commute.

Today may be the hottest day of the next week. I am forecasting highs for Pittsburgh of 84°. Morning lows will be in the mid to low 60s. Noon temperatures will be near 80.

While I can't rule out some isolated rain this afternoon, most are going to be completely dry today. If you do see some rain it will not last for too long.

Temperatures throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

A renegade storm also can't be ruled out with lightning and a brief downpour possible.

Looking at the week overall, we have three good chances for rain with the first arriving early on Thursday morning. While there remains uncertainty on the exact arrival window (earliest data shows rain as soon as 11 p.m. tonight; latest data shows as late as 5 a.m. Thursday) all data shows consistent rain during the Thursday morning rush.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Rain totals overall on Thursday should be near a half inch. This should be another decent soaking that will continue to improve the ever-dwindling drought conditions we have in place right now.

New U.S. NOAA drought maps are released on Thursday at 8:30. I expect to see improvement already for the current week that ended yesterday at 8 a.m. I also think most, if not all, of our area will be considered normal when it comes to rain next week if not this week.

Through today, Pittsburgh is nearly 4" behind our yearly rain totals.

Most of that occurred from April to July.

Looking ahead, we also have solid rain chances for parts of Saturday and Monday.

Over the next week, I actually have three days on the 7-day where we fail to hit 80 degrees.

One of those days will be on Thursday due to the rain. I also have temperatures in the 70s for highs on Monday and Tuesday.

I have rain chances on both of those days in the scattered range.

7-day forecast: August 9, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

