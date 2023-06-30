Pittsburgh Weather: Air quality remains poor in the morning, expected to improve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a lot to talk about today.

I will start with an update on our poor air quality that remains 'hazardous' this morning before improving to being 'sensitive' to then 'marginal' this afternoon.

Air quality over the next four days KDKA Weather Center

We should get a long break from 'Canadian smoke' starting on Saturday and continuing through next week at least.

It should be a long while before we see this type of weather being possible again.

I do have some good news as new weekly drought maps out yesterday show a pretty substantial improvement across the region when it comes to drought conditions. Still, around 50-percent of the area is under 'marginal drought' conditions.

Greene County has now been taken off the weekly outlook with around 45-percent of the area now under 'abnormally dry' conditions.

Current U.S. Drought Monitor readings KDKA Weather Center

Looking at the forecast, today will start off hazy due to 'Canadian smoke' with most of the haze finally pushing east as a warm front sweeps through. Skies are expected to remain cloudy today with scattered storms possible this afternoon.

Cloudy skies may hinder storm growth with most of the storms needing sunshine to help fuel them. Any rain and storms that we see should come to an end within an hour of sunset.

Temperatures throughout the day - June 30, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will hit the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10mph.

Noon temperatures should be in the mid to upper 70s.

7-day forecast: June 30, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

