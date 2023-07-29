Pittsburgh Weather: After the hottest day of the year, we're in for a cool down

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday was our hottest day of the year so far!

Pittsburgh officially hit 91° making it also the second day we've hit at least 90° for 2023.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

It's a very wet morning as scattered storms and showers roll through the area. These storms have the potential to contain heavy downpours with lightning. They also could turn severe, so small hail and gusty winds could occur.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place for some counties until 11 a.m. Saturday morning. KDKA Weather Center

This is why we have a severe thunderstorm watch in place through 11 a.m. this morning for most of our western counties. The rain will take up most of the morning hours, but it will start to clear out already by the afternoon.

A huge sigh of relief arrives tonight as a cold front will push through tonight.

Temperature vs. Heat Index over the next couple of days KDKA Weather Center

Sunday will be much drier and more comfortable outside with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity levels. There still could be a couple of isolated leftover showers today.

Our new work week will be a welcome treat with blue, sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with comfortable dewpoints!

Our next storm system is set to arrive later in the day on Thursday and last into Friday.

7-day forecast - July 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!