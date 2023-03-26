Pittsburgh Weather: After a day of storms, the weekend ends with sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday was pretty busy weather-wise with the entire area experiencing high wind gusts up to 60 mph that caused numerous power outages and toppled trees.

Now the winds have calmed way down, and today will be sunny with highs around 60°. More showers are set to arrive tomorrow morning, but they should finish up by the late afternoon.

Tuesday through Thursday appear to be quiet for now with a mix of some clouds, and highs will hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Another system will arrive by Friday bringing more rain chances that will last into Saturday.

So it looks like April will start off on a wet note!

Pollen counts are going way up now on calmer and drier days including today, and a reminder, tree pollens are currently the top allergen.

