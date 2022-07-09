Pittsburgh Weather: A warm and pleasant end to the weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend will wrap up with warm temperatures and sunny skies.
Aware: Hot Monday, next rain chance slated for Tuesday.
Alert: None.
A Pleasant evening ahead but a few clouds are lingering especially south of Pittsburgh. An area of rain into Virginia and southern West Virginia is trying to sneak a few small showers into our area mainly along and south of I-70 for the next few hours but it won't amount to much.
Otherwise, we're looking at a dry and pleasant end to the weekend with sunshine tomorrow and highs in the mid-80s. The humidity ticks up a bit tomorrow and ramps up along with heat Monday with highs approaching 90 and feels like temps in the lower to mid-90s.
A cold front Tuesday will bring our only real chance of rain this week with showers and a few possible storms and a nice break in the heat and humidity again by Wednesday.
