Pittsburgh Weather: A warm and pleasant end to the weekend

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/9)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/9) 03:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend will wrap up with warm temperatures and sunny skies.

Aware: Hot Monday, next rain chance slated for Tuesday.

Alert: None.

A Pleasant evening ahead but a few clouds are lingering especially south of Pittsburgh. An area of rain into Virginia and southern West Virginia is trying to sneak a few small showers into our area mainly along and south of I-70 for the next few hours but it won't amount to much.

KDKA Weather Center

Otherwise, we're looking at a dry and pleasant end to the weekend with sunshine tomorrow and highs in the mid-80s. The humidity ticks up a bit tomorrow and ramps up along with heat Monday with highs approaching 90 and feels like temps in the lower to mid-90s. 

A cold front Tuesday will bring our only real chance of rain this week with showers and a few possible storms and a nice break in the heat and humidity again by Wednesday.

Your 7-day forecast as of July 10, 2022.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 6:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

