Pittsburgh Weather: A seasonable weekend begins with highs in the mid-50s
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be partly cloudy and we will return to normal with highs in the upper 50s. A stray shower can't be ruled out for areas north, but most areas will stay dry.
We will turn our clocks back tonight with partly cloudy and dry conditions and with lows around 40 degrees.
Sunday will be dry with more sunshine and highs near 60. On Monday, we continue to be slightly above normal with highs in the low 60s.
Monday night and Tuesday will start the unsettled weather pattern with scattered showers. The chance for showers lasts through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s before we see colder air return on Friday along with the chance for morning rain and snow showers.
