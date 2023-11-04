Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: A seasonable weekend begins with highs in the mid-50s

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/4)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/4) 03:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be partly cloudy and we will return to normal with highs in the upper 50s. A stray shower can't be ruled out for areas north, but most areas will stay dry.

We will turn our clocks back tonight with partly cloudy and dry conditions and with lows around 40 degrees.

hourly.png
Temperatures throughout the day - November 4, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Sunday will be dry with more sunshine and highs near 60. On Monday, we continue to be slightly above normal with highs in the low 60s.

Monday night and Tuesday will start the unsettled weather pattern with scattered showers. The chance for showers lasts through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s before we see colder air return on Friday along with the chance for morning rain and snow showers. 

7-day.png
7-day forecast: November 4, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 7:34 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

