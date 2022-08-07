Pittsburgh Weather: A hot and humid Sunday with isolated showers and thunderstorms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a foggy morning with a few light showers.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Today is another hot and humid day with periods of showers and even a stray thunderstorm but nothing severe is expected. Most of the storm chance is in the afternoon and we dry out through the evening.

The only threat today would be for areas that picked up over 3-4" in the past several days with the risk for localized flooding in low-lying streams and creeks and flood-prone areas.

There will be dry time and sunshine to enjoy just stay hydrated!

Unsettled weather will last for the start of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s along with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday.

By Wednesday we will have a huge drop in the humidity and that is expected to last Thursday, Friday, and the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine!

7-Day Forecast, August 7, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!