Pittsburgh Water announces $32 million expansion in lead service line replacement

Pittsburgh Water announced another expansion of its work to replace lead service lines in the city to the tune of $32 million in projects.

According to Pittsburgh Water, there will be new investments in Bloomfield, Central Lawrenceville, Shadyside, and Highland Park.

"These projects represent continued progress in one of the largest lead service line replacement programs in the country," said Pittsburgh Water CEO Will Pickering. "We are continuing to make major investments in public health and infrastructure while working neighborhood by neighborhood to remove lead service lines across Pittsburgh."

This month alone, Pittsburgh Water said they have surpassed 15,000 public-side lead service line replacements and 11,500 private-side lead service line replacements.

Pittsburgh Water has a stated goal of replacing all lead service lines by 2027, and as of Friday, they said they are 83% of the way toward that goal, citing their aggressive approach.

"Our teams continue to make significant progress across the system as we accelerate replacement work citywide," said Rachael Beam, Pittsburgh Water Chief Engineering Officer. "These investments are helping us modernize infrastructure while delivering long-term public health benefits for our communities."

For people who live in the neighborhoods of the latest round of work, Pittsburgh Water said they will be notified in advance before construction begins.

More information on Pittsburgh Water's Community Lead Response program can be found on their website at this link.