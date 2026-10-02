Pittsburgh Water launches "Bridge to Careers" program to fill out a much-needed workforce

As Pittsburgh Water prepares for years of major infrastructure projects, the utility is investing not only in pipes and facilities, but also in the workforce needed to complete that work.

A new pre-apprenticeship initiative, called the Bridge to Careers Program, is giving participants a firsthand look at the skilled trades and utility careers that support critical infrastructure projects across the region.

Rather than simply advertising open positions, Pittsburgh Water is bringing prospective workers directly into active job sites. The program is a partnership between Pittsburgh Water, Partner4Work, the Trade Institute of Pittsburgh, and other local workforce development organizations.

"Infrastructure means jobs, and we need trades folks to step into those spaces for all the other communities and us," said Mario Camerota, senior group manager of facilities construction for Pittsburgh Water.

"We need electricians, plumbers, station engineers, plant operators. A program like this allows people who may not understand the kinds of jobs we actually need here," said Logan Carmichael, chief people and culture officer for Pittsburgh Water.

The effort comes at a key time as Pittsburgh Water continues major investment projects, including work tied to its Water Reliability Plan, Lead Service Line Replacement Program, and other day-to-day utility operations.

Participants are introduced to a variety of career paths, including general construction, electrical work, HVAC, plumbing, and other skilled trades. Beyond seeing the hands-on work, it directly connects participants with contractors, project managers, and industry leaders.

For program leaders, the goal is to turn exposure into opportunity.

"They have access not only to the individuals and contractors on-site, but the owners on those contracts are there telling them how they want employees to be and what they're looking for," said Camerota. "That helps bridge those two gaps with this infrastructure and this program."

"We have some young people who are really striving to change their lives, and I think the opportunities here would be just perfect for them," said Ronald Sapp, director of union relations for Introduction to Construction.

It's a win-win for both sides, as the need for trades is deeply felt in all aspects. Participants say the program is already helping them better understand careers in the trades and say the experience is giving them valuable insight into the construction industry.

"To be independent and stable, have a better life. I got to see how a project is actually run, the insides of it. How many trades get together and work together to get the job done," said James Kendrick, a participant in the ITC Program at Pittsburgh Gateway.

The Bridge to Careers Program launched in August and is expected to include three cohorts with approximately 30-40 participants during its first year. Organizers say they hope the program continues to grow as infrastructure investments create new demand for skilled workers.

"We know the impact this incredible work has on our local economy and how important it is that people have exposure to these careers," said Jennifer Martin, chief business engagement officer for Partner4Work.

Participants who complete the program will receive a Pittsburgh Water certificate of acknowledgment and, perhaps more importantly, industry connections that could help launch careers in the skilled trades.