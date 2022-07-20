Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issues precautionary flush and boil advisory for 4 neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Due to an early-morning water main break on Lorenz Avenue in Shaler, the PWSA has issued a precautionary flush and boil water advisory for four neighborhoods.

The break has caused low-to-no water pressure in Crafton Heights, Elliot, Ridgemont, and Westwood.

Crews were able to isolate and restore pressure around 8:30 a.m.

However, the precautionary flush and boil water advisory remain in place for around 600 households.

There will be water buffaloes at the Herschel Playground, Hamburg Street at Springfield Street, Lorenz Avenue at Rue Grand Vue, and 1717 Hethlon Street.

You can see the interactive map of the affected area at this link on the PWSA website.