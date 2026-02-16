Warm-up raises flood, ice jam concerns across Pittsburgh area

Temperatures are rising across the Pittsburgh area, and while people are welcoming the break from the bitter cold, that rapid warm-up could come with risks.

With snow still packed on the ground in places and ice covering parts of the rivers, concerns are now shifting to potential flooding and ice movement.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service Pittsburgh office are tracking rapid snowmelt and river ice, warning that conditions could quickly change if temperatures rise and rain falls.

"Right now, there's no immediate cause for concern," said NWS meteorologist Chris Leonardi.

For now.

Meteorologists say the real focus is the rivers.

After weeks of deep freeze, thick ice remains in place, and as it breaks apart, it moves downstream. That movement can create ice jams, blocking water and forcing river levels up quickly, sometimes with little warning.

"Due to the fact that we're not expecting an excessive amount of rainfall, we're not very concerned about widespread issues," Leonardi added. "But we are watching trends to make sure it doesn't become more of a problem."

The key now is how fast this thaw happens, and just how much rain gets added.

If it stays gradual, rivers can handle it. If it speeds up, the risk goes up.

From here, it's about vigilance. Meteorologists will be watching gauges around the clock as this thaw continues.

"We're watching closely and working with local officials to monitor these conditions for people and alert them right away if we do see an ice jam develop and to watch for potential flooding as time goes on, especially late in the week."

Meteorologists are also reminding folks to stay off the rivers. They say no matter how thick the ice looks, it is never safe to walk on it.