Four men caught attempting to steal thousands of pounds of copper piping from former Pittsburgh VA hospital

Four men charged for attempting to steal copper piping

Four men are in custody and are now housed at the Allegheny County Jail after being caught in the act attempting to steal copper piping.

According to police, when they found them, they were trying to steal more than 2,000 pounds of copper piping from the old VA hospital.

Inside the facility off of Highland Drive, police found the men along with all of the copper packed up and ready to be taken to the scrap yard. They also found a room with a portable generator.

The men were believed to be using it to recharge the power tools they were using to strip the copper from the building.

The suspects were identified as Brandon Balzer, Matthew Wiggins, Matthew Cain, and Robert Felton.

They are now facing several charges ranging from vandalism to burglary.

Police estimate the copper they were attempting to steal would have been worth around $7,000.