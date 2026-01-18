"Heat for the Needy" campaign brings furnaces to families in need

Thirteen Pittsburgh-area families in need are getting new furnaces as part of the Tudi Mechanical Systems' "Heat for the Needy" charity program.

The organization says the event is a one-day miracle that combines the time and talents of employees and their families as they deliver and install new furnaces to the homes of families in need, all in one day, at no cost to the recipients.

"Somebody will nominate that person, and then we have a team that goes out, they interview, they look at the equipment," said retired technician Frank Iozzo. "Some equipment needs a repair, and we've done a repair. Other equipment is just unrepairable, and we replace. There's some homes, we've gone into, it's been two or three years without heat. We prioritize, and that's how we come up with the installer recipient."

This year marks the 27th year of the program, and Tudi says they're up to 400 furnaces delivered.

More information on the program is available at this link.