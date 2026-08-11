Pittsburgh plays host to American Trucking Associations' National Truck Driving Championships

The Super Bowl of truck driving safety is taking place this week in Pittsburgh.

The American Trucking Associations' National Truck Driving Championships is a celebration of safety and the unsung heroes of the highway, taking place through Friday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Together, the drivers total 774 million miles of accident-free truck driving, so 429 of America's safest professional truck drivers are in the city for you to see for free.

It's an annual competition that culminates on Friday with the championships.

"They all merged together here in Pittsburgh to decide who's the best of the best," National Truck Driving Championships committee member Jason Wing said. "Especially for those who lived through COVID-19, we've realized the necessary role truckers play across our country."

This event highlights the skills it takes to be a successful professional truck driver. To win the championships, truck drivers compete in three different sections. They face a very rigorous written test, a timed inspection of a truck and some hands-on work.

"Probably the most exciting part is the skills course," Wing said.

He showed KDKA-TV the six obstacle courses competitors face while driving a truck they are unfamiliar with.

"Navigate with barricades and obstacles that they have to come within 6 inches of to receive the top score," said Wing.

Wing said that it's about how close you can move the trucks to the obstacles without hitting them.

"It really does test those that have this and the innate ability and skill to judge depth perception, and the maneuverability of a truck," Wing said.

These drivers from 49 different states all won their state championships. They also had to go at least a year without an accident.

The latest champion will be crowned Friday night.

However, it's the work truck drivers do daily that this competition truly brings to light.

"It also gives us a chance to celebrate all that's good about trucking. You know, these are the drivers that are out there on the road, allowing for the mistakes of others and that are courteous on the road, who do it right day in and day out," Wing said.

The next time the National Truck Driving Championships will be in Pittsburgh is 2028.

You can find a full schedule of events here.