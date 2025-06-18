Pittsburgh trans advocates react to SCOTUS ruling on gender-affirming care for minors

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a Tennessee law that restricts access to gender-affirming care for minors.

Pittsburgh's TransYOUniting says such care is essential to dignity and sees the ruling as stripping away a right.

"Signifies to the youth that they don't matter," said Dena Stanley, TransYOUniting's executive director.

She believes the move could have negative implications,

"If you are about protecting children, then you would not be trying to kill children," Stanley said.

"They keep saying that kids are getting surgery. They're not. These kids are getting therapy, these kids may be getting puberty blockers, but nothing more than that," Stanley said.

UPMC discontinued gender-affirming care for patients under 19 earlier this year, following an executive order from the Trump administration. KDKA-TV reached out for comment regarding Wednesday's ruling but didn't hear back by airtime.

"We are not going to stand for it, and we're going to continue to fight for our rights," Stanley said.

TransYOUniting said there will be a rally at the end of the month on June 29.