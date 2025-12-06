Team PTL, Charlie Batch team up once again for holiday toy drive

For the fifth year, KDKA's team PTL has partnered with Charlie Batch's Batch-A-Toys to collect toy donations for children this Christmas.

"It's just unbelievable, and this is our fifth year doing this, and people come out in droves and really for us, we're humbled by that," said Batch, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

The toy drive is a partnership between Pittsburgh Today Live and Charlie Batch's Batch-A-Toys, which is also celebrating two decades of progress in helping children.

"All of these years later, we're at 400 families, which is over 1,800 kids that we're able to impact during the holiday season," Batch said. "The ultimate goal, at the end of this, is putting smiles on families' faces."

Batch says this operation wouldn't be possible without more than 1,500 volunteers, the people who wrap, pack, and help get gifts ready for Santa's sleigh.

Saturday's drive was a clear show of community support. The donors kept coming, dropping off toys, and Batch, with the entire team of Pittsburgh Today Live, made sure every person was met with gratitude.

And this year's sponsor, the iconic Isaly's, stepped into lift the cause even higher.

"We're hoping to make a difference with these families, and give a kid a good holiday, give them good memories," said Hannah Conroy, marketing director with Isaly's.

For some donors, giving back is deeply personal.

"My husband passed away suddenly, and he loved kids and giving gifts, so we decided as a family...that we donate to the Children's Fund. We always give a check for a thousand dollars," said donor Natalie Ceyrolles.

This is now the Ceyrolles' family tradition; three years of giving in his honor.

"We don't hope for anything, just that the kids get to enjoy a Christmas that my kids always had. A good Christmas. It's important to kids. That's what Christmas is about," Ceyrolles said.

If you weren't able to make it out to the Walmart in Cranberry and still want to make a child's Christmas a little extra special, you can do so in a few different ways.

"They can go to our website, which is batchfoundation.org. You'll be able to see everything right there as far as drop-off locations around the city, but we also have click-and-ship options," Batch said.