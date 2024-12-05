Thundersnow and winter weather make their way through the Pittsburgh area overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A brief round of thundersnow made its way through the Pittsburgh area overnight as a winter storm system arrived in western Pennsylvania.

Snow arrived in the Pittsburgh area in the overnight areas with a rare round of thundersnow happening around midnight.

Crazy Pittsburgh Weather: Between 11:50pm & 12:15am in Ross Township, we saw: rain, thunder & lightning, high wind heavy snow squalls. @KDKA #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/JJB6PShT1u — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) December 5, 2024

The storms and the rapid change from rain to snow were caused by a cold front that passed by in the overnight hours.

It's expected to be a nasty day with temperatures in the 20s with high winds and additional snow showers.

For most places, the snow will not be what most would consider excessive. Snow squalls may put down enough snow for some minor and brief accumulations for places along and south of the city of Butler.

Places to the north of there though (and especially north of I-80) will continue to see lake effect snow showers that will bring additional snow accumulations of 1" - 5". The Laurel Highlands will also see additional accumulations of 3" - 8" of snow. Westward-facing slopes will see the highest snow totals.

Dozens of school districts throughout the area have implemented delays or made adjustments due to the inclement weather.

