Rain and strong winds could complicate Thanksgiving Day travel for Pittsburghers.

Winds are expected to increase during the predawn hours of Thursday, with the strongest gusts of wind moving across western Pennsylvania between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Widespread rain is also expected to move in Thursday morning.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

High wind watches and warnings

A belt of high winds that sits 2,000 to 4,000 feet above ground called the low-level jet is going to add wind energy to the atmosphere. Any of our higher terrain areas that especially sit above 2,000 feet will be exposed to this low-level jet and have the strongest winds, with gusts of 60 mph to 70-plus mph possible.

Elsewhere in the lower terrain and flatter areas of our forecast area, these locations will not be exposed to the low-level jet, but gusts of 40 mph to 55 mph will be possible between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Damage to trees, power lines and power outages are likely, especially for areas under the high wind warning.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Difficult driving conditions are expected too, especially on north-to-south oriented roads.

Widespread rain expected

Widespread rain is also expected to begin from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. south of Interstate 70, spreading north through sunrise. The steadiest rainfall rates will occur through the morning to mid-afternoon. A bit of a dry slot is expected after 3 p.m., although it won't be completely dry, with some scattered showers.

Total rainfall amounts will most likely hit 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches, with isolated locations getting close to 2 inches. Areas west of Interstate 79 into northeast Ohio may have the higher rainfall totals, but just downwind, the Laurels and Ridges on the westward-facing slopes and adjacent areas may see amounts a bit lighter as the downsloping winds eat away at some of the moisture.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Some flakes possible Friday

A lull in the widespread wind and rain is expected Thursday evening, but after midnight into Friday morning, winds will pick up again— this time out of the southwest as the surface low and occluded front pass north. The winds on the backside of the low won't be as high as the front end, but it will still be gusty.

With the upper-level low overhead on Friday, this will provide lift to generate light rain showers and as temperatures aloft cool, some flakes of snow will mix in as well. Widespread accumulation doesn't appear likely due to warm ground temperatures.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Saturday will be drier as high pressure moves in with seasonably cool conditions. The next wave of low pressure and its associated front will move in Sunday night into Monday morning with another round of rain and breezy conditions. Cooler air will follow into early next week.