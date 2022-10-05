Cause of T car derailment in Dormont under investigation
DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit is investigating what caused a T car to derail in the South Hills Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for the agency said a light-rail vehicle partially derailed from the Red Line tracks in Dormont around 10 a.m. near Kelton Avenue. No one was hurt.
Crews worked to place the rail car back on track and the Red Line reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Regional Transit said.
On Twitter, the agency said residual delays are expected for the next half hour or so while cars get back on their regular schedules.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit ran bus and rail shuttles in the Dormont area while crews worked.
