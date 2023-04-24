Jury selection beginning in 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nearly five years after 11 worshippers were shot and killed while attending services at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, the trial for the accused gunman is set to begin with jury selection taking place starting on Monday morning.

On Oct. 27, 2018, a normal Saturday in Squirrel Hill became an unimaginable nightmare when a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring several others.

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 31: Mourners visit the memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 31, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The accused gunman, Robert Bowers, is accused of opening fire with an assault rifle and other weapons during worship services inside the building, killing eight men and three women from three different congregations.

Jury selection beginning in federal trial

The process of selecting a jury for the trial of the accused gunman will begin Monday morning.

Last week, attorneys from both sides of the case met to discuss the process of how potential jurors will be selected over the next few weeks.

Sketches by: Emily Goff

The suspect could face the death penalty should he be found guilty in the case.

His defense team has worked to have the death penalty taken off of the table in the case, but to date, prosecutors have not rescinded their plans to seek capital punishment.

A Look Back At Oct. 27, 2018

Pittsburgh's darkest day began as a rainy and dreary October morning like any other in the fall -- but the world's eyes would soon turn to Squirrel Hill, as unthinkable hatred shattered one of the city's most peaceful neighborhoods.

After multiple reports were made of a gunman inside the synagogue, Pittsburgh SWAT officers arrived on scene, formed a small team and entered the building.

Police responded to the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27, 2018 after a gunman opened fire inside the building, killing 11 worshippers and wounding several others.

Officers began searching the third floor of the synagogue when they encountered the gunman again, who opened fire on the SWAT team. One officer was critically wounded when he was shot multiple times and another officer was also shot multiple times.

The remaining SWAT officers engaged the gunman while the two injured officers were carried outside to Pittsburgh Paramedics.

Before being taken into custody, the accused shooter was injured in the exchange of gunfire. After being taken into custody, the suspect made statements to an officer that he wanted all Jews to die and also that Jews were committing genocide on his people, according to authorities.

Remembering the Victims



Eleven worshippers from three congregations (Congregation Dor Hadash, New Light Congregation, and Tree of Life Congregation) were killed in the shooting, the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.

Eleven worshippers were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27, 2018.

The 11 victims were mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cherished friends.

The future for the Tree of Life synagogue

The Tree of Life congregation in Squirrel Hill held a ceremony on Sunday to take a moment to reflect and remember ahead of future renovations and the upcoming trial.

The site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history will soon become a complex that memorializes those murdered and educates folks about antisemitism.

(Lifang Vision Technology via AP)

The sanctuary will be renovated while other parts of the campus will be demolished.

There is no timetable on when the project will be completed.

Support available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org