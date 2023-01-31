Judge orders separate sentencing phase in Tree of Life trial
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge has ruled that if Robert Bowers is found guilty, the sentencing portion of the case will be held in two phases.
That report comes from the Tribune-Review.
Bowers is charged in the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
The judge decided that the jury would hear victim impact testimony only after hearing prosecutors arguments for why Bowers would be eligible for execution.
