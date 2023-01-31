Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge orders separate sentencing phase in Tree of Life trial

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Judge orders separate sentencing phase in Tree of Life trial
Judge orders separate sentencing phase in Tree of Life trial 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge has ruled that if Robert Bowers is found guilty, the sentencing portion of the case will be held in two phases.

That report comes from the Tribune-Review.

Bowers is charged in the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The judge decided that the jury would hear victim impact testimony only after hearing prosecutors arguments for why Bowers would be eligible for execution. 

First published on January 31, 2023 / 1:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.