Status conference takes place ahead of Tree of Life trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Monday, potential jurors will arrive in federal court to begin the trial for accused Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers.

Attorneys from both sides met for hours Thursday afternoon, with victims in the courtroom to try to sort out final details. Jury selection begins on Monday.

On Thursday, they discussed the process for that and how they're going to question those potential jurors over the next few weeks.

The accused was not in the courtroom today, but KDKA cameras captured his entire legal defense team walking into federal court ahead of Thursday's status conference, led by attorney Judy Clark.

Many victims and their families did show up to the courtroom, guided around by a victims' advocate.

They're gearing up for a several-month-long journey as many prepare to testify, as witnesses, and also to simply have to listen to the facts of the case and relive that day over and over again.

One big issue that was discussed was the number of seats reserved in the courtroom for victims and their family members.

The government is satisfied with 20 seats but would like more. Right now, the defense is proposing to get 10 seats.

Prosecutors said it seems a bit excessive, given there are 38 victims involved, to give the defense 50% of the amount given to all the victims in this case.

Some space will be reserved for the public and members of the impacted congregations who want to watch the trial.

Some victims told KDKA they plan to watch the entire trial. Others have said they will take it day by day.