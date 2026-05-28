Pittsburgh begins a stretch of dry, sunny weather on Thursday

We deserve a couple of dry days after the week that we have just had. We had a couple of places where we saw more than 4 inches of rain falling in just a week, including both Wheeling and Morgantown.

Rain totals from the past 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Pittsburgh recorded 3.1" of rain over the past week. That's just over three-quarters of our monthly rain that's fallen so far. Thanks to the nice push of rain, we are now ahead of the average monthly rainfall by exactly an inch, and we have already hit our monthly average for rain that sits at 3.83".

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - May 28, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, expect a lot of sunshine and comfy weather to be in place starting today and continuing over the next week. I have highs today, hitting the mid to low 70s for most, with places along and north of I-80 probably seeing highs in just the upper 60s. Winds will be light, coming in and out of the northwest.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, the weekend is looking just as nice as today, with highs hitting the mid-to-low 70s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Morning lows will be near 50 degrees on both Friday and Sunday, but I have morning lows dipping to just the mid-50s on Saturday. Humidity levels will remain low and the weather comfortable all weekend long.