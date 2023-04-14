Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest returning to Stage AE this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's Summer Beerfest is set to return to Stage AE this summer.

Organizers announced plans for the event that will take place on one day, with two sessions, instead of the usual two nights.

On Saturday, July 15, more than 200 local, regional, and craft brewers will participate in the festival on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

Early admission tickets are on sale now. Tickets for the afternoon session cost $40 and the evening session costs $25.

Ticket prices will increase the closer it gets to the event.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit Animal Rescue Partners and Biggies Bullies.