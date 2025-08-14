Watch CBS News
Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers fall in Sportico's annual NFL franchise value rankings

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dropped two spots in Sportico's annual ranking of the most valuable National Football League franchises. 

The Steelers are ranked the 17th most valuable franchise in this year's ranking as Sportico says the organization is worth $6.51 billion, a 17% increase in their value compared to last year

Despite dropping two spots in the rankings, the Steelers' value has increased just over $1 billion since last year. 

Sportico lists the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 1 most valuable team at $12.8 billion. 

The most valuable teams from last year are unchanged with the Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams, the New York Giants, the New England Patriots, and the San Francisco Giants rounding out the top five. 

While the Steelers dropped two spots, they still remain the most valuable among teams in the AFC North Division, ahead of:

  • the Cleveland Browns, 23rd most valuable at $6.14 billion
  • the Baltimore Ravens, 24th most valuable at $6 billion
  • the Cincinnati Bengals, 32nd most valuable at $5.5 billion

The average value of an NFL franchise currently sits at $7.13 billion, according to Sportico's valuations.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue