Pittsburgh Steelers great Andy Russell dies at 82

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers great Andy Russell has died at 82 years old.

The two-time Super Bowl champion played 12 seasons for the black and gold as a linebacker, etching his name in Steelers history for his on- and off-field work.

He joined the team in 1963 after being drafted in the 16th round out of Missouri. After his rookie season, he served two years in the Army to fulfill ROTC duties.

Russell rejoined Pittsburgh in 1966 and the rest is history. He was a key piece on the Steel Curtain defense of the 1970s and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, including six consecutive appearances from 1970 to 1975. He was also a second-team All-Pro member in 1972.

He finished his career with 38 sacks, 18 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries over 168 games.

After football, Russell started the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation and was named Big Brothers and Sisters Man of the Year in 1989.

The foundation, according to its website, was created with a "mission and purpose of raising funds to primarily support services and programs focused on children's needs, nutrition initiatives, veteran's services, cancer research, and the Departments of Urology and Sports Medicine Concussion Program at UPMC."

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Missouri football said, "The @MizzouFootball brotherhood lost a great one with the passing of 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒚 𝑹𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒍𝒍. From St. Louis to Columbia to the Pittsburgh Steelers few have played the game like Andy Russell."

His cause of death is unknown.