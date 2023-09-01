Pittsburgh Steelers launch Student Rush program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers are launching a Student Rush program, which the team said is the first of its kind in the NFL.

The Steelers said the program will offer a new standing room only ticket inventory behind the south scoreboard. It'll have 100 tickets priced at $50 for every home game, starting when the team hosts the San Fransisco 49ers in the home opener on Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium.

"We are excited to launch this brand-new program, our first geared specifically towards college students in Pittsburgh," said Ryan Huzjak, the Steelers' vice president of sales and marketing, in a news release.

"The Steelers Student Rush program will introduce newly created game access for college students, reinforcing our commitment to the next generation of Steelers fans. This initiative not only provides a student-friendly price but also lays the foundation for creating lifelong fans through a unique gameday experience geared towards our younger fans."

The Steelers will provide college students access to tickets through text messaging in partnership with the tech company Pogoseat.

People have to be current college students with a valid .edu email address. More information can be found on steelers.com.