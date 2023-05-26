Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Steeler Larry Ogunjobi buys parents dream home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi bought his parents their dream home. 

Ogunjobi posted photos on Instagram of his family holding signs that read, "We said yes to the address" and "We found our dream home."   

"To the man and woman, that gave me and my sister the world; and asked for nothing in return. Here's a token of my appreciation! You two are more than deserving. Love you with everything I got. Congratulations, this is for you!" he wrote on Instagram. 

The 28-year-old joined the Steelers in 2022. Before that, he played with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. 

First published on May 26, 2023 / 1:02 PM

