Pittsburgh Steelers interview Houston Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator opening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers interviewed Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator opening.

The Steelers confirmed they interviewed Johnson in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday afternoon.

The Texans say Johnson joined them as quarterbacks coach in 2023 after he spent one season in Minnesota as the Vikings' assistant quarterbacks coach, helping coach Kirk Cousins. Before that, he spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Johnson also played in the league, spending time in Pittsburgh, as well as Dallas, Baltimore, Chicago, Seattle and Philadelphia after he went undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft. The Texas native played 37 games at Texas A&M.

Earlier this week, the Steelers interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown for the job. Brown has received other interest from around the league this offseason, including reportedly interviewing for the Tennessee Titans head coach opening.

The Steelers said they're looking outside the organization to fill the offensive coordinator opening. Matt Canada was fired in November, leaving quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner to run the offensive unit.

The Steelers had a promising start after Canada's departure and won three games after third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph went in for injured starter Kenny Pickett. But after making it to the playoffs, the Steelers lost their first game 31-17 to the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016.

As for who will be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback in the next season, coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett will resume his QB1 status, but there will be competition.