Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin addresses contract questions, offensive coordinator vacancy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thursday afternoon marked the final press conference of the 2023-24 season for Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin and he addressed several key items heading into the 2024 offseason.

Tomlin began by addressing his walkout of the postgame press conference following the Steelers' loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round. He apologized for doing so, but also noted that he believes inquiries regarding contract talks may not be best suited for that time and place.

#Steelers Mike Tomlin begins his final season with an apology.



He says he could have handled the contract question better



BUT he also said he doesn’t think immediately after a game is the right venue to talk about things like that — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 18, 2024

"It's a very individual thing. On gameday, I doubt any of us are in that mindset. Certainly, I am not," Tomlin added. He went on to address the rumors about taking a year off and told the reporters during his press conference that he never considered it.

When asked if he will be back for the 2024-25 season, Tomlin said he is planning on returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. Regarding contract talks, he believes it will be happen in a timely manner at the appropriate time.

While Mike Sullivan and Eddie Faulkner jointly ran the offense following former offensive coordinator Matt Canada's exit, Tomlin said they will look to an outside hire for the team's next offensive coordinator.

Mike Tomlin said he prefers to hire a coordinator who already HAS experience in that role



When asked who makes that hire— Tomlin say it will be him, Art Rooney II and Omar Khan — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 18, 2024

In conjunction with a new offensive coordinator coming to the Steel City, that will have an impact on the quarterback play. Multiple questions were asked about QB Mason Rudolph's play down the stretch of the season and how QB Kenny Pickett is involved in those plans.

Tomlin confirmed to the media Thursday that Picket will resume his QB1 status, but that going into the 2024-25 season, it will be a competition.

"I think competition is good. I think it's good for all of us. I think it brings out the best in all of us," he added.

That being said, Tomlin does believe the Steelers' starting quarterback for the 2024 season is on the roster currently.

The 2024 NFL Free Agency period begins on March 13. The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25, and the Steelers currently hold the 20th pick.