Pittsburgh Steelers interview Carolina Panthers' Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator opening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have interviewed Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator opening.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, the Steelers confirmed they interviewed Brown, the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator. He is the first candidate confirmed by the team to interview for the offensive coordinator opening.

The 37-year-old Brown joined the Carolina Panthers staff for the 2023 season after spending the previous three years with the Los Angeles Rams. Before becoming a Rams coach, Brown spent multiple years in the college ranks, including time with the Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs. He has been coaching since 2011.

Before becoming a coach, Brown played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. He had a decorated college career with the Bulldogs.

Brown has received interest from around the league this offseason, including reportedly interviewing for the Tennessee Titans head coach opening. The Carolina Panthers are owned by Pittsburgh native David Tepper, a former Pittsburgh Steelers minority shareholder who bought the Panthers in 2018 for $2.3 billion.

On Monday, the Steelers reportedly requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Zac Robinson for the offensive coordinator job. Robinson has been the Rams' quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator for the last two years.

The Steelers said they are looking outside the organization to fill the offensive coordinator opening. During the 2023 season, Matt Canada was fired, leading to quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner running the offensive unit.