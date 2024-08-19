Nate Herbig could miss entire season with torn rotator cuff, report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without the services of center Nate Herbig for the entire upcoming season due to injury, according to reports.

The veteran center is dealing with a torn rotator cuff, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

BAD NEWS: Nate Herbig has a torn rotator, per sources, an injury that could keep him out for the entire season. https://t.co/O6i7G1BsvK — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 18, 2024

That injured rotator cuff could have Herbig sidelined for the entire season, potentially.

Rookie center Zach Frazier has been impressive early on and is now likely to get the starting job in Herbig's place.

Jaylen Warren dealing with injured hamstring

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers' running back is expected to miss "several weeks" with a hamstring injury suffered during Saturday night's preseason loss against the Bills.

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) to miss multiple weeks; Week 1 status up in air, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/TMtzmH1ZT4 pic.twitter.com/5LThuKc6yc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 18, 2024

Warren's status and availability for the team's opening game against Atlanta is now up in the air, according to Pelissero.

Monday is a day off for the Steelers' players, who will return to the South Side on Tuesday, where we could get an update on the status of both Warren and Herbig from head coach Mike Tomlin.