Steelers fans pumped for 'Monday Night Football' game against Browns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans are ready for a win Monday against the Browns.

Fans are fired up outside Acrisure Stadium for Monday's big game. Fans are cooking on grills, listening to music and playing games before heading into the stadium for the 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

The black and gold diehards are ready to forget about Week 1's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and cheer on the team to a win.

While some are enjoying food and drinks, two other Steelers fans tied the knot in the middle of a tailgate.