Watch CBS News
Sports

Steelers fans pumped for 'Monday Night Football' game against Browns

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers fans pumped for game against Browns
Steelers fans pumped for game against Browns 01:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans are ready for a win Monday against the Browns. 

Fans are fired up outside Acrisure Stadium for Monday's big game. Fans are cooking on grills, listening to music and playing games before heading into the stadium for the 8:15 p.m. kickoff. 

The black and gold diehards are ready to forget about Week 1's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and cheer on the team to a win. 

While some are enjoying food and drinks, two other Steelers fans tied the knot in the middle of a tailgate.

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 5:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.