Steelers legends Alan Faneca, Troy Polamalu included in ESPN's NFL All-Quarter Century Team

Pittsburgh Steelers legends Troy Polamalu and Alan Faneca were both included in ESPN's recent NFL All-Quarter Century Team.

ESPN compiled a 53-man roster with a full lineup, made up of the best NFL players since 2000 and Polamalu and Faneca, both Pro Football Hall of Famers, made the cut.

The list consists of 25 offensive players, 25 defensive players, and five special teams player.

Alan Faneca, who spent the first 10 years of his 13 years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was one of the two left guards named, along with Steve Hutchinson.

Faneca was an eight-time All-Pro selection before being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

PITTSBURGH - DECEMBER 21: Guard Alan Faneca #66 of the Pittsburgh Steelers blocks for running back Amos Zereoue #21 against the San Diego Chargers on December 21, 2003 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Faneca was selected to the 2004 NFL Pro Bowl. / Getty Images

"His six first-team All-Pro selections are more than any other left guard this quarter century," the ranking said.

Troy Polamalu was one of four safeties picked for the team, along with Ed Reed, Brian Dawkins, and Earl Thomas.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu (43) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sunday, January 18, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Ravens, 23-14. Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

"Polamalu flying all over the field epitomized what NFL teams began prioritizing with modern safeties," the ranking said.

His 80 run stops ranked third among all defensive backs since 2000.

Polamalu was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

Patrick Peterson, who played 13 NFL seasons and ended his career in Pittsburgh in 2023 was included in the cornerbacks section of the team alongside Aliquippa native Darrelle Revis, Champ Bailey, Ronde Barber, and Richard Sherman.

Antonio Brown, Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Cordarrelle Patterson were listed as "practice squad" players who fell just short of making the list for their position groups.