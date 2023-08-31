Each Steelers sack this season will raise $500 for Ronald McDonald House Charities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers fans love it when the players make spectacular plays on defense. This season, each sack will again raise money for a good cause.

Bordas & Bordas will donate $500 for each sack made by the Steelers to the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

It also includes the preseason. The Steelers have been busy in that area, already recording 10 sacks and raising $5,000.

"We're looking forward to another big year from the Steelers defense," said managing partner Jamie Bordas. "They looked great in the preseason, playing fast. It's great that so many families and children benefit from this program."

The program has been around since 2015 and has raised about a quarter of a million dollars for the Ronald McDonald house. Last year, 67 sacks raised $33,500.