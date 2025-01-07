History is on the Steelers' side in playoff games against the Baltimore Ravens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When Pittsburgh and Baltimore square off in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday, the Steelers will be heavy underdogs, but have history on their side.

The Steelers and Ravens tend to play one another extremely close and split home games during this year's regular season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson shakes hands with Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson after the two teams faced off on Nov. 17th, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

The two have faced one another in the postseason four times since they began competing in 1996. Pittsburgh has won three of the four playoff games between the two AFC North rival teams.

This weekend's game will be the first playoff game between the Steelers and Ravens that is hosted in Baltimore. The Ravens are heavy favorites to win the game, according to betting odds.

January 2002 AFC Divisional round -- Steelers 27, Ravens 10

The Steelers and Ravens faced off in the Divisional round of the 2001 NFL season, Pittsburgh's first year they played at Acrisure Stadium, then known as Heinz Field.

With a 13-3 regular season record and a Wild Card round bye, head coach Bill Cowher, quarterback Kordell Stewart, and Steelers' offense jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead, winning the game 27-10.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (R) gets a playful push by teammate Bobby Shaw (L) near the end of the AFC Divisional Playoff against the Baltimore Ravens 20 January, 2002, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won, 27-10 and will play the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game . AFP PHOTO Stan HONDA STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

Pittsburgh's defense kept the Ravens' offense out of the endzone in the game with Baltimore's only touchdown in the contest coming via special teams on a long punt return.

January 2009 AFC Championship -- Steelers 23, Ravens 14

The second time the two teams met in the postseason, a trip to the Super Bowl was on the line in the AFC Championship game.

Pittsburgh again hosted the game and just like in the 2002 Divisional round game, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers jumped out to a lead, taking a 13-0 advantage via field goals from Jeff Reed and a long play from eventual Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes.

Hanging onto a two-point lead with just over 4 minutes left into the contest, future Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu made one of the most memorable plays in franchise history when he intercepted Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu (43) celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sunday, January 18, 2009. The Steelers defeated the Ravens, 23-14. Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Polamalu returned the interception 40 yards to the endzone, essentially putting the game on ice for the Steelers and punching his team's ticket to the Super Bowl.

A forced fumble from Ryan Clark and an interception from Tyrone Carter helped seal the game for the Steelers.

January 2011 AFC Divisional round -- Steelers 31, Ravens 24

In 2011, the Steelers made it three straight playoff victories against the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the postseason.

The Steelers' and Ravens' offenses traded points early and often and the game was tied at 24-24 late in the fourth quarter.

A deep pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger linked up with then rookie wide receiver Antonio Brown, who made one of his more famous catches in black and gold.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, left, races pass Baltimore Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb, right, to catch a 58-yard pass by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter in AFC playoff action at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, January 15, 2011. The Steelers' rallied for a 31-24 victory over the Ravens. (Gene Sweeney Jr./Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Baltimore Sun

Brown made the 58-yard reception, bobbling the catch and holding the ball against his helmet and taking the Steelers down to the 4-yard line.

A touchdown from running back Rashard Mendenhall in the red zone then sent the Steelers back to the AFC Championship.

January 2015 AFC Wild Card round -- Ravens 30, Steelers 17

In 2015, the Ravens finally flipped the script against the Steelers and pulled out a postseason victory against Pittsburgh.

The two teams traded points before Baltimore eventually took a 20-9 lead, but Pittsburgh drew back within five points and the trailed just 20-15 early in the 4th quarter of the game.

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens and Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers shake hands after the Wild Card game on January 3, 2015 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

Joe Flacco then led the Ravens on a scoring drive late in the game, with Baltimore winning the game 30-17. It was the first time the Ravens beat the Steelers in the postseason.

When do the Steelers and Ravens play this weekend?

The two teams will square off Saturday night in Baltimore for a chance to advance to the Divisional round.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 8 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium and you can watch the game streaming on Amazon Prime Video.